Clarendon County Democratic Monthly Meeting Rescheduled

The Clarendon County Democratic Party Monthly Meeting normally held on the 1st Thursday of each month has been “rescheduled” for the 3rd Thursday on November 21, 2019 at 7:00pm at Bassard Pond House, 4162 Rev. J.W. Carter Road, Summerton, SC.

The State of South Carolina recently procured a new paper-based voting system from Election Systems & software (ES&S), which is being implemented in preparation for statewide use beginning January 1, 2020. The voting system consists of ExpressVote ballot-marking devices, ballot scanners/tabulators, and ElectionWare workstations, among other associated items. Clarendon County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Office will be on hand to give an update and demonstration on this new voting system which will be used in the upcoming Democratic Presidential Primary Election on February 29, 2020.

In addition, US Presidential Candidates Representatives will be on hand to give updates on their campaigns.

Everyone attending is asked to bring a covered dish of your choice for a pre-Thanksgiving/Christmas celebration immediately following the meeting. Please come join for a delicious meal and celebration of the holidays. They do not meet in the month of December. Next meeting will be Thursday, January 2, 2020.