Summerton man charged in 28-year-old Charlotte cold case

Last Updated: November 5, 2019 at 6:28 am

A Summerton man and registered sex offender was arrested and charged recently for his alleged role in a nearly 30-year-old cold case out of Charlotte.

Louis Brown, 68, faces charges of attempted rape, attempted sex offense and first-degree burglary in North Carolina after saved DNA evidence allegedly matched the man after nearly three decades.

Mecklenberg County Sheriff’s Office investigators told local media in Charlotte that, in October 1991 Brown broke into an 83-year-old woman’s home through a window while she was sleeping.

The victim woke to find Brown allegedly assaulting her, and she fought him off. The woman suffered unspecified injuries during the attack.

Brown was convicted in 1992 for burglary and sexual assault; those charges also involved an elderly woman. He was currently on bond for pending charges related to a 2017 case where he was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

In the latter case, the Manning Police Department charged Brown after he allegedly touched a 9-year-old girl inappropriately while in Walmart in Manning. The girl told her great-grandmother that Brown had touched her twice on the buttocks.

The woman confronted Brown in the store, and he denied the accusation.

Brown is registered as an Adult Tier III sex offender. He pleaded guilty in 1992 to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, receiving a sentence of 30 years in prison. He also has prior convictions from the 1980s for peeping, voyeurism and aggravated voyeurism, according to court records.

Brown is currently being held in the Clarendon County Detention Center, pending extradition back to Charlotte.