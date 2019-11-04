ALASDAIR WILLIAM MCLEOD ROBERTSON

Alasdair William McLeod Robertson, 96, widower of Lois Virginia Elliott Robertson, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet. Born August 22, 1923, in the Bearsden community of Glasgow, Scotland, he was a son of the late Alexander McLeod Robertson and the late Elizabeth McLachlan Robertson. He was a graduate of Glasgow Technical College, a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and a member of Woodmen of the World. After training in Ireland, he served in the Royal Air Force in the United Kingdom, India and Burma. A Scots Presbyterian by birth, he married into the Elliott family and became a member of Pisgah Pentecostal Holiness Church in Panola. After moving to America, he was known as “Scotty” by his friends and “Bill” by the Elliott family. He had a passion for animals, particularly dogs and cats, and a lifelong sense of humor.

He is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Huntsinger (Eugene Lee) of Georgetown; and a granddaughter, Virginia Lee Huntsinger of Osage Beach, Missouri. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 3 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org