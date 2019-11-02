November Bookmobile Schedule

ManningLive


November Mobile Schedule

  • 4th  Monday  November  25
  • Harvest Community School 11:00-1:00
  • Summerton Piggly Wiggly  2:00-4:00
  • 1st and 3rd  Tuesdays  November 5 & 19
  • Turbeville IGA  2:00-4:00
  • 3rd    Wednesday  November 20 
  •  Shake Store on Kingstree Hwy 3:30-5:00
  • 2nd   and   4th  Wednesdays  November 15 & 27
  • Lanes Shopping Center (Hwy 260)  1:00-2:00
  • J&E Suprette in Davis Station 2:30-4:30
  • 1st   and   3rd  Thursdays  November 7 & 21
  • Summerton  Piggly Wiggly  9:30-1:00
  • Manning Primary (Afterschool Program) 3:00-5:00
  • 2nd Thursday  November 14 
  • Turbeville IGA  9:45-12:30
  • Barrineau Pentecostal Church  2:30-3:30
  • Lodabar Church on Hwy 527  4:00-5:00
  • 2ndFriday  November 8
  • Lake Marion & Windsor Manor Nursing Facility (Book deposit only)  2:00-2:30
  • Paxville Community Center 3:00-4:00
  •  1st Saturday November 2
  • Turbeville IGA  9:00-1:00
  • 4th Saturday November 23
  • Clarendon One Resource Center 9:00-1:00

The Mobile Library does not run on the 1st and 3rd Mondays, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 1st Wednesday and the 1st, 3rd  and 4th Fridays of this month.  The Mobile Library and the Main Library will be closed on November 11 for Veteran’s Day and November 28, 29, and 30 for Thanksgiving holidays.

