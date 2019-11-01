JESSICA REGINA PURVIS MCFADDIN

Jessica Regina Purvis McFaddin, 40, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Born November 10, 1978, in McRae, Georgia, she was the daughter of Wilbert Hugh Purvis and Sandra Regina Gore Purvis. She worked at Laurence Manning Academy where she served as director of public information, yearbook advisor and history teacher. She was a member of Sardinia Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her daughter, Audrey Rae McFaddin; her son, Colton Hugh McFaddin; her parents of Manning; a brother, Gregory H. Purvis of Hampton, Georgia; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Revs. Robert Jolly, John Dodd and Arthur Sharpe officiating. Burial will follow in Clarendon Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of her parents, 1218 Pointer Drive, Manning. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org