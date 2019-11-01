Carrie Mae Hickson Rush

BRONX, New York – Carrie Mae Hickson Rush, 81, wife of Elto Rush, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. at St Barabas Hospital in Bronx.

Born July 22, 1938, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Saul Harrison and Ruthalee Hickson Harrison.

The family will receive friends at the home of her son, Michael Hickson, 3365 American Ave. in Turbeville.

Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning is in charge of arrangements.