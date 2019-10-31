William Ward named to Troy University Chancellor’s List
by Samantha Lynn | October 31, 2019 7:06 am
Last Updated: October 31, 2019 at 10:07 am
News from Troy University
TROY, AL (10/30/2019)– William Ward of Manning, SC, has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for Term 1 of the 2019/2020 academic year. The Chancellor’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of 4.0. Term 1 consists of students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
About Troy University
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.
