Teacher, husband found dead at New Zion home

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of two bodies at a home in the New Zion area Thursday morning, one of which belonged to a longtime Laurence Manning Academy teacher.

The school reported on its Facebook page early Thursday morning that the teacher, 40-year-old Jessica Purvis McFaddin and her husband, Samuel Raymond “Ray” McFaddin III, 39, had been killed in “a tragic accident.” Reports from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday afternoon that “preliminary results of the investigation appear to be from a result of an apparent domestic violence situation.”

The McFaddins’ bodies were discovered by a family member, reports indicate. Law enforcement authorities said an investigation is still ongoing.