State Dept. of Education looking for entries to reading contest

Last Updated: October 31, 2019 at 9:50 am

All South Carolina students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade have a chance to enter the South Carolina Department of Education’s “Read Your Way to the Big Game!” Contest.

Eligible students who read six books can be entered for a chance to win tickets to the Clemson-Carolina game to be held Nov. 30. Two winners will be chosen and will receive four tickets and pre-game sideline passes to the game. Entries are due by Friday.

Visit SCReads.org to enter.