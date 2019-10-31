ROBERT LEGARE MARTIN

Robert Legare Martin, Sr., 86, husband of 64 years to Thomasyne Stukes Martin, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland. Born October 3, 1933, in Vance, he was a son of the late Robert Lowman Martin and the late Mamie Pauline Jackson Martin. He was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship Church.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; two sons, Robert L. “Lee” Martin, Jr. of Columbia and Daniel Moye Martin (Erin) of Ft. Knox, Kentucky; three daughters, Paula M. Hipp (Bryan) and Carol M. Richburg (Tim), both of Manning, and Lynn M. Benjamin (Mott) of Darlington; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Marian Edwards; a grandson, Robert Gray Martin; and two sisters, Lois Heatley and Shirley Stukes. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Grace Christian Fellowship Church with the Rev. Mike Murdoch and the Rev. Marty Hodge officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Marion Edwards, Jr., John Wesley Richburg, Joshua David Richburg, William Patrick Hipp, Matthew Avin and Robert Tisdale.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 1300 Lesesne Drive, Manning. Memorials may be made to Grace Christian Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 702, Manning, SC 29102. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org