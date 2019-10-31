Local teacher, husband killed in ‘tragic accident’

Last Updated: October 31, 2019 at 4:32 pm

The Laurence Manning Academy staff and student body came together Thursday after a “tragic accident” took the lives of one of its teachers and her husband.

The school posted on Facebook early Thursday that the LMA “family has experienced the tragedy of a teacher (Jessica McFaddin) and her husband passing away.”

Further details were not provided, and local law enforcement has not returned phone calls as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

McFaddin served as the school’s yearbook advisor and director of public information.

“Please remember the McFaddin family at this time in your prayers,” the school’s Facebook page said.

Games scheduled for Thursday night were canceled in light of the tragic events. The PAT meeting planned for Friday has also been canceled.