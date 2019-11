Ella Harrison Evans

CHARLOTTE – Ella Harrison Evans, 874, wife of Elbert Evans, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Carolinas Continued Care in Charlotte.

Born April 15, 1945, in New Zion, she was a daughter of the late Sarah Harrison Kennedy.

The family will receive friends at the home of her husband, Elbert Evans, 72 Sierra Ave. in Kingstree.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC.