November Bookmobile Schedule

4 th Monday November 25

Harvest Community School 11:00-1:00

Summerton Piggly Wiggly 2:00-4:00

1 st and 3 rd Tuesdays November 5 & 19

Turbeville IGA 2:00-4:00

3 rd Wednesday November 20

Shake Store on Kingstree Hwy 3:30-5:00

2 nd and 4 th Wednesdays November 15 & 27

Lanes Shopping Center (Hwy 260) 1:00-2:00

J&E Suprette in Davis Station 2:30-4:30

1 st and 3 rd Thursdays November 7 & 21

Summerton Piggly Wiggly 9:30-1:00

Manning Primary (Afterschool Program) 3:00-5:00

2 nd Thursday November 14

Turbeville IGA 9:45-12:30

Barrineau Pentecostal Church 2:30-3:30

Lodabar Church on Hwy 527 4:00-5:00

2 nd Friday November 8

Lake Marion & Windsor Manor Nursing Facility (Book deposit only) 2:00-2:30

Paxville Community Center 3:00-4:00

1 st Saturday November 2

Turbeville IGA 9:00-1:00

4 th Saturday November 23

Clarendon One Resource Center 9:00-1:00

The Mobile Library does not run on the 1st and 3rd Mondays, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 1st Wednesday and the 1st, 3rd and 4th Fridays of this month. The Mobile Library and the Main Library will be closed on November 11 for Veteran’s Day and November 28, 29, and 30 for Thanksgiving holidays.

