November Bookmobile Schedule
by Samantha Lynn | October 29, 2019 10:54 am
- 4th Monday November 25
- Harvest Community School 11:00-1:00
- Summerton Piggly Wiggly 2:00-4:00
- 1st and 3rd Tuesdays November 5 & 19
- Turbeville IGA 2:00-4:00
- 3rd Wednesday November 20
- Shake Store on Kingstree Hwy 3:30-5:00
- 2nd and 4th Wednesdays November 15 & 27
- Lanes Shopping Center (Hwy 260) 1:00-2:00
- J&E Suprette in Davis Station 2:30-4:30
- 1st and 3rd Thursdays November 7 & 21
- Summerton Piggly Wiggly 9:30-1:00
- Manning Primary (Afterschool Program) 3:00-5:00
- 2nd Thursday November 14
- Turbeville IGA 9:45-12:30
- Barrineau Pentecostal Church 2:30-3:30
- Lodabar Church on Hwy 527 4:00-5:00
- 2ndFriday November 8
- Lake Marion & Windsor Manor Nursing Facility (Book deposit only) 2:00-2:30
- Paxville Community Center 3:00-4:00
- 1st Saturday November 2
- Turbeville IGA 9:00-1:00
- 4th Saturday November 23
- Clarendon One Resource Center 9:00-1:00
The Mobile Library does not run on the 1st and 3rd Mondays, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 1st Wednesday and the 1st, 3rd and 4th Fridays of this month. The Mobile Library and the Main Library will be closed on November 11 for Veteran’s Day and November 28, 29, and 30 for Thanksgiving holidays.
