HENRY BENJAMIN HOGG III

Henry Benjamin Hogg III, 76, fiancé of Esther Rae Alexander Brown, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston. Born April 29, 1943, in Charleston, he was a son of the late Henry Benjamin Hogg, Jr. and the late Peggy Rozar Hogg. He was a member of the NRA and local poker group. He loved researching genealogy and bass fishing. He is survived by his fiancé, one son, Henry Benjamin Hogg IV of St. Stephens; two daughters, Peggy Elizabeth Hogg Hooper (Robert) of Trion, GA and Sonia Anita Hogg Garza of Cypress, TX; two stepsons, Michael Wilson Brown, Jr. (Gillian) of Harrisburg, PA and Kevin Merritt Brown of North Charleston; eleven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, David Michael Hogg; and a sister, Susan Louise Sanguinetti. A visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Stephens Funeral Home and at other times at the home, 1757 Snug Harbor Road, Summerton, SC.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org