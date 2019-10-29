Clarendon County Recreation Dept. Update

The Clarendon County Recreation Dept. (CCRD) football games in Kingstree for tonight (Tues. 10/29) have been cancelled. These games have been rescheduled and will be played on Monday, Nov. 4 at the same time in Kingstree.

All soccer games are cancelled for tonight (10/29). There will not be any games on Thursday because of Halloween. Soccer games will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5 as on the schedule.