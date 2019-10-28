The Clarendon County Archives & History Center

October 28 – November 1, 2019 – The Archives will be temporarily closed for repairs. The Staff will operate at normal business hours at the Clarendon County Administration Building (411 Sunset Drive in Manning, SC ). If you need assistance or would like to submit a research request, you may submit a message through their website or call 803-435-0135 to leave a message for the Archivist. They apologize for the inconvenience.

