Dino, the American Bulldog mix is ready to be adopted

Last Updated: October 28, 2019 at 10:02 am

Dino is a 4.5 year old, black w/white, male, American Bulldog mix. He is current on all of his age appropriate vaccinations, has been neutered, but tested positive for heartworms. Dino will need to continue heartworm treatment once adopted. Dino does not let having heartworms slow him down. He is an absolute sweetheart that is housebroken, and walks well on a leash. Dino gets along with other dogs. Dino is looking for his forever home where he can play and receive lots of attention! Do not let his heartworm status deter you, Dino is very sweet, and would make a great addition to your family! If you are interested in adopting Dino, you can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www. ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com . The adoption fee for dogs is $125.

