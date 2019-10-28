Cindy is ready to be adopted.

Cindy is a 5 month old, grey tabby, female, domestic medium hair kitten. Cindy is a playful and energetic cat. She is a very sweet and friendly kitten. Cindy gets along with other cats. She is current on all of her age appropriate shots, has been spayed, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Aids. Please stop by the shelter to see this adorable kitten! Cindy’s brothers and sister are also up for adoption at the shelter! They currently have a $100 adoption fee for kittens, $75 for teenagers, and $50 for adult cats. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm.

