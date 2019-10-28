2019 LMA Duck Fest ART Show Winners
by Samantha Lynn | October 28, 2019 9:43 am
LMA students under the tutelage of Mrs. Caroline Buyck and Mrs. Nancy McInnis took home numerous honors in their respective divisions at the 2019 Duck Fest held in Summerton on October 12th. Congratulations to these winners!
Hugh Jones 2nd place
Nina Richburg 1st place
Ava Cribb 2nd place
Laini Kosinski 1st place
Ali Elliott 1st place
Bates McCutchen 3rd place
Pierson Gamble 1st place
Audrey McFaddin 1st place
Not pictured: Hannah Truett 2nd place
#CLARENDONPROUD
