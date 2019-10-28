2019 LMA Duck Fest ART Show Winners

LMA students under the tutelage of Mrs. Caroline Buyck and Mrs. Nancy McInnis took home numerous honors in their respective divisions at the 2019 Duck Fest held in Summerton on October 12th. Congratulations to these winners!

Hugh Jones 2nd place

Nina Richburg 1st place

Ava Cribb 2nd place

Laini Kosinski 1st place

Ali Elliott 1st place

Bates McCutchen 3rd place

Pierson Gamble 1st place

Audrey McFaddin 1st place

Not pictured: Hannah Truett 2nd place

#CLARENDONPROUD