Pinewood Baptist Church host a community Christmas Caroling

by Samantha Lynn | October 27, 2019 5:50 pm
Pinewood Baptist Church will host a community-wide Christmas Caroling Sunday, December 8, at 6 PM.
The Adult Choir will present Love Made a Way Sunday, December 15, at 6 PM (refreshments to follow) and Sunday, December 22, at 11 AM.
The Children’s Christmas Program will be Wednesday, December 18, at 7 PM followed by the Annual Christmas Tree gift exchange and a visit from Santa!
Admission to all events is free, and all are welcome. A nursery will be provided. Pinewood Baptist is located at 10 East Fulton Street (Highway 261) in Pinewood, South Carolina. For more information, please contact the church office at (803) 452-5373 or visit the website at www.pinewoodbaptist.org.
