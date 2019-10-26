Pinewood Baptist Community Thanksgiving Service

Pinewood Baptist Church will host a Community Thanksgiving Service Tuesday, November 26 at 7 PM. A free dinner will be served at 5:45 PM in the church fellowship hall. There will be special music, and a nursery will be provided. Pinewood Baptist Church is located at 10 East Fulton Street (Highway 261) in Pinewood, South Carolina. For more information, please call the church office at (803) 452-5373 or visit the website at www.pinewoodbaptist.org.