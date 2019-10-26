ManningLive


LMA defeats Pinewood Prep

Photo credit: Isabella Harris

LMA- 34  Pinewood Prep- 6

Int-2

Passing

  • #2 Burgess Brogden – 2 for 2     57 yards
  • #7  Laurence Fogle  – 0 for 1

Receiving

  • # 22 Wyatt Rowland  – 2 receptions   57 yards

Rushing total 30 car.   261 yards

  • #22 Wyatt Rowland 5 car. 108 yards  1 TD.
  • #5 Nolan Osteen 2 car.  9 yards
  • #19 Trey Sharpe  4 car. 28 yards  3 TDS.
  • #7  Lawrence Fogle  1 car.  -5 yards
  • #3 Mickey Jordan 8 car. 75 yards
  • #17  Jonathon Griffith 5 car.  16 yards 1 TD
  • #10 Josh Sharpe  5 car 30 yards

Tackles

  • #17 Jonathon Griffith – 8
  • # 22 Wyatt Rowland – Int
  • #3  Mickey Jordan – Int

Pinewood Prep Stats:

Passing 10 for 16

146 yards  2 Int’s

Rushing 15 car.  30 yards

