LMA defeats Pinewood Prep
by Samantha Lynn | October 26, 2019 8:25 am
Last Updated: October 26, 2019 at 10:51 am
Photo credit: Isabella Harris
LMA- 34 Pinewood Prep- 6
Int-2
Passing
- #2 Burgess Brogden – 2 for 2 57 yards
- #7 Laurence Fogle – 0 for 1
Receiving
- # 22 Wyatt Rowland – 2 receptions 57 yards
Rushing total 30 car. 261 yards
- #22 Wyatt Rowland 5 car. 108 yards 1 TD.
- #5 Nolan Osteen 2 car. 9 yards
- #19 Trey Sharpe 4 car. 28 yards 3 TDS.
- #7 Lawrence Fogle 1 car. -5 yards
- #3 Mickey Jordan 8 car. 75 yards
- #17 Jonathon Griffith 5 car. 16 yards 1 TD
- #10 Josh Sharpe 5 car 30 yards
Tackles
- #17 Jonathon Griffith – 8
- # 22 Wyatt Rowland – Int
- #3 Mickey Jordan – Int
Pinewood Prep Stats:
Passing 10 for 16
146 yards 2 Int’s
Rushing 15 car. 30 yards
#CLARENDONPROUD
