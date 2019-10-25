Pinewood Baptist Church Community Fall Festival

Last Updated: October 25, 2019 at 1:41 pm

Pinewood Baptist Church will have a Community Fall Festival Sunday, October 27, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM for ages birth to 18 in the gym. They will have games, prizes, food, and an old fashioned country store. Adult chaperones need to accompany all children. Pinewood Baptist is located on Highway 261 in Pinewood, SC. For more information, call (803) 452-5373 or visit the website at www.pinewoodbaptist.org.