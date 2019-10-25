Breast Cancer Walk this Saturday, October 26, 2019

Last Updated: October 25, 2019 at 12:01 pm

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Phi Omega Omega Chapter of Manning, SC would like to bring awareness to Breast Cancer by promoting a walk on this Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9am to 11am at Manning High School. There is no charge to participate in the walk, but we are asking all participants to donate non-perishable food items. These items will be donated to the United Ministries Food Bank. They look forward to seeing the Clarendon County Community support them.

#CLARENDONPROUD