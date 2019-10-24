Scott’s Branch Alumni Association Receives Federal Grant for Museum

The Scotts Branch Alumni Association has been awarded a Federal grant for $50,000.00 to establish a museum to recognize the Plaintiffs and petitioners from the Historical Briggs s Elliott case that ended segregation throughout the United States of America. This case was the first of the 5 filed with the United States Supreme Court under the Brown vs board case which was in Topeka , Kansas. The grant is from the African American Civil Rights grant program administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior. It will be used to establish a museum in the Historical Scott’s Branch building which was erected in 1951. This school building was one of the first of the equalization schools built throughout the State of South Carolina.

The community of Summerton is very proud of this recent grant which will finally give more national and local recognition to the brave poor families who were mostly farmers and domestic workers. They risked everything for signing the petition. Some had to leave the state to avoid potential violence and to support their families.

