Macey G. Wilson crowned 2019 CSU Homecomeing Queen

Macey is pictured with CSU President Dr. Dondi Costin and his wife Vickey.

Macey G. Wilson was crowned Charleston Southern University’s Homecoming Queen on October 5, 2019. Macey is a sophomore at CSU and a member of Alpha Delta Pi. She was a 2018 graduate of Laurence Manning Academy. Macey is the daughter of Joe and Gina Wilson of Manning.

#CLARENDONPROUD