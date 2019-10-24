Clarendon Hall students attends SCISA Middle School Math Meet

CLARENDON HALL ATTENDS SCISA MIDDLE SCHOOL MATH MEET

SUMTER, SC – On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Clarendon Hall Middle School Students attended the SCISA (South Carolina Independent School Association) Middle School Math Meet held at the Sumter Civic Center. Clarendon Hall was one of 38 schools participating. Pictured left to right are Sidney Berry, Mandy Wells, Walker McIntosh, Kole Elliott, Ian Ridgeway, and Parsh Patel. Elliott was the high scorer for Clarendon Hall.

