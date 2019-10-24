Clarendon County Democratic Party Welcome Night

FYI: As a candidate or elected official you are invited to attend “Welcome Night” at the Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Association on Thursday night, October 24, 2019 at 6pm at Holly Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1304 Hidden Branch Drive, Manning, SC. Rev. Dr. W.T. Johnson, Pastor of Taw Caw Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. Rev. O’Donald Dingle, Chairman of the Clarendon County Democratic Caucus is Host Pastor and Moderator. His contact number is: 803-478-2062