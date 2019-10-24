CCTC Machinings Students receives$10,000 Grant from Haas Foundation

Last Updated: October 24, 2019 at 12:12 pm

(Left to right) Haas Specialist Eric Eargle presents the $10,000 Gene Haas Foundation donation check to Academic Program Manager for Machining and CNC Technology Eddie Humphries.

Thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation Central Carolina Technical College will be able to bring more students into its machining technology program. The check was presented to Dean of Industrial and Engineering Technology Brent Russell and Academic Program Manager for Machining and CNC Technology Eddie Humphries. “Financial donations like this gift from the Gene Haas Foundation will help more students achieve their educational goals and make the possibility for career advancement a reality for many in our community,” Humphries said. Gene Haas founded Haas Automation, Inc. in 1983 and is currently the largest machine tool builder in the western world. Haas’ commitment to US manufacturing led to the development of his foundation that focuses on granting funds to help expand Machining and CNC Technology programs. CCTC’s Basic Machining and CNC Fundamentals Certificate develops skills in basic machining and computer numerical control (CNC) operations. Due to the fast-growing nature of industrial technology, those who have developed skills in CNC operations are in demand. “We see a consistent demand in the industry for people who have these advanced skills,” said Humphries. “Students coming out of these programs will have a job for life.”

The money will be used for scholarships for students in a machining-based training program at CCTC and is administered through the Central Carolina Technical College Foundation. For more information regarding CCTC’s Machining and CNC Technology Program, please contact Eddie Humphries at 803-778-7814. To apply for the Gene Haas Scholarship, email development@cctech.edu or call 803-778-6641.

Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Learn more: cctech.edu The Central Carolina Technical College Foundation, Inc. is governed by a Board of Trustees separate from the Area Commission for Central Carolina Technical College and is dedicated to expanding the goals and mission of the college. The CCTC Foundation is operated exclusively for charitable education purposes within the meaning of Section 501 (c) 3 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1954.

