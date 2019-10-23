Boss needs a Home!

Boss is a 1.5 year old, brown and white, male, Lab/Pointer mix. He is current on all of his age appropriate vaccinations, has been neutered, and tested negative for heartworms. Boss has the energy of a puppy, but is a very sweet and friendly dog! He is looking for his forever home where he can play and receive lots of attention! Boss would make a great addition to your family! If you are interested in adopting Boss, you can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www. ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com . The adoption fee for dogs is $125.

