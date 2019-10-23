Bobby, the grey tabby of the week!

Bobby is a 4 month old, grey tabby, male, Domestic Medium Hair kitten. Bobby is a playful and energetic cat! He is very sweet, and loves to be held and petted. Bobby gets along with other cats. He is current on all of his age appropriate shots, has been neutered, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Aids. Please stop by the shelter to see this adorable kitten! Bobby’s brothers and sisters are also up for adoption at the shelter! We currently have a $100 adoption fee for kittens, $75 for teenagers, and $50 for adult cats. The Shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm. You can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www. ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com .

