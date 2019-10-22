Sumter Casket Company Expands to Clarendon County

October 22, 2019

For immediate release

Sumter Casket Company Expanding Operations to Clarendon County

$1.8 Million Investment to Create 11 New Jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sumter Casket Company, a manufacturer and distributor of caskets, today announced plans to expand its operations to Clarendon County. The company’s $1.8 million investment is projected to create 11 new jobs.

Privately held and operated, Sumter Casket Company has been in business for more than 125 years. The company focuses on providing a wide variety of caskets ranging from luxury to economy options.

Located in the Clarendon County Industrial Park, at the intersection of Interstate 95 and Highway 301, the company will construct a new 40,000-square-foot building that will allow it to service South Carolina with a complete line of burial containers and cremation products, including both the standard line and custom-painted caskets.

The new facility is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2020. Individuals who are interested in joining the Sumter Casket Company team can visit http://www.sumtercasket. com/about.aspx.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $50,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Clarendon County to assist with the costs of site preparation.

QUOTES

“We have been blessed through the years with loyal customers who see the value in what we do. This new facility will help Sumter Casket carry out our vision as the industry leader and being committed to the celebration of life” –Sumter Casket Company President Michael James

“This investment proves that our state is an ideal destination for companies of all types, and by working together, we can maintain our competitive business environment and ensure the future success of companies in all corners of our state.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“It’s always exciting when an existing business decides to invest additional capital and expand operations within our borders. It is especially gratifying when it’s a business like Sumter Casket Company that is respected and appreciated throughout the community.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are extremely pleased to welcome this manufacturing operation to Clarendon County and look forward to many successful years together.” -Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart

“One of the main goals of the Clarendon County Development Board is to recruit new industry, increase the tax base and provide new jobs to our citizens. Thank you to Sumter Casket Company for choosing Clarendon County.” -Clarendon County Development Board Chairman John Tindal

“Sumter Casket Company joins an esteemed group of existing companies at the Clarendon County Industrial Park. We welcome the company and congratulate them and our partners in Clarendon County on this addition to the growing local industrial market.” –Central SC Alliance Chairman Mike Brenan

FIVE FAST FACTS

