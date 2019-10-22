McLeod Nurse Receives October DAISY Award

McLeod Nurse Receives October DAISY Award

(Florence, SC, October 17, 2019) – Tiffani Beard, a staff nurse in the Heart & Vascular Intensive Care Unit (HVICU), was recently named the October DAISY Award Recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center. Beard, the 22 nd recipient of the DAISY Award, was nominated by a patient’s wife for her extraordinary care and compassion.

To recognize those Nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of Nursing Excellence, patients, family members and co-workers may nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

On the nomination form, the patient’s wife wrote, “My husband and I have been married for 46 years. He began bruising, so with a number of tests, doctors discovered that he had a severe heart blockage. He was transported to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence where Dr. Huber performed bypass surgery. “Tiffani stayed with my husband way past her regular shift to ensure he didn’t panic when he woke. She treated both of us with kindness and compassion. “We were at his follow-up appointment recently, so we went by to thank Tiffani personally. She cried with me when she realized what her tender care meant to us. She is a great asset to your unit. If anyone deserves a big pat on the back, it would be Tiffani.” About the DAISY Nursing Award The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at www.McLeodNursing.org. Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an Extraordinary Nurse. The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." The honoree is also given a

beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in

Africa.

