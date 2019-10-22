Clarendon Hall SGA attended SCISA Leadership Program

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 10:27 am

CLARENDON HALL FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SUMMERTON, SC – On Monday October 21, 2019, members of Clarendon Hall’s Student Government Association (SGA) attended the South Carolina Independent Schools Association (SCISA) High School Leadership Program at Camp Bob Cooper on the beautiful shores of Lake Marion. The program provided opportunities for the students to develop as aspiring leaders.

Major William Downer, Education Director of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was the keynote speaker. The group also heard inspirational words from Dr. Spencer Jordan, SCISA Executive Director, and Mr. Mike Fanning, SCISA Athletic Director. After these remarks, the students participated in engaging Team Building Activities on the Outdoor Team Challenge Course. Over ninety students from SCISA schools attended the event, including ten from Clarendon Hall.

“The SCISA High School Leadership Conference was such a valuable experience for our Student Government members as our SGA motto this year is ‘Go. Serve. Lead’,” stated Clarendon Hall Head of School Kelley Wannamaker. She continued, “These young leaders were able to put this motto into practice as they received very encouraging and motivating messages from Major Downer, Dr. Jordan, and Mr. Fanning. After the speeches, our students had the opportunity to practice using leadership soft skills as they participated in fun team building activities. It was a blessing for Clarendon Hall SGA to be able to attend.”

As one of the most well-established schools in the area, Clarendon Hall has provided superior elementary and secondary education in a non-denominational Christian environment since 1965. Clarendon Hall is an independent co-educational school for kindergarten three year olds through twelfth grade. In addition to being a founding member of the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA), Clarendon Hall is accredited by AdvancEd/SACS (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools). Clarendon Hall is located at 1140 South Dukes Street in Summerton. For more information, contact the school office at (803) 485-3550 or visit the website at www.clarendonhall.org.

Clarendon Hall SGA High School Members Gabriel Collier, Joey Carlisle, Dawson McIntosh, Sunshine Perkins, Whitney Avins, Bailey Corbett, Hannah Jondrow, McKenzie Bagnal, Wells James, and May Rogan attended the SCISA Leadership Program at Camp Bob Cooper.

Member of the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) and accredited by AdvancEd (SACS) Southern Association of Colleges and Schools

Clarendon Hall Post Office Box 609 Summerton, South Carolina 29148-0609 Office (803) 485-3550 ~ Facsimile (803) 485-3205 Email: saints@clarendonhall.net www.clarendonhall.org

#CLARENDONPROUD