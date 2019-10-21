Manning High School’s 1st Latina Homecoming Queen

Congratulations to MHS Student Body President; Jessica Salinas who continues to break barriers by becoming the FIRST Latina Homecoming Queen at Manning School !!! When Asked what this moment Meant for her, Jessica said “It felt amazing to Represent the small Latino community at MHS. Even more so to know that small acts of kindness go a long way and hard work pays off. My little sister Madison has definitely been my inspiration! I hope that my older sisters Lesley, Heidi, and I will continue to be good role models for her. I want ALL young girls to know that Dreams come true, but it all depends on you!”

