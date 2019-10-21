Clarendon County Junior Chamber 2019 Oyster Roast

The Clarendon County Junior Chamber is excited to announce this year’s oyster roast will he held Saturday, December 21 at the Manning National Guard Armory! Tickets will be $30 per person and $50 per couple. They will be available soon. They are looking forward to a fun evening of good food and seeing all our usual crowd and new faces! They will be serving all you can eat steamed oysters, Beaufort stew, and chicken perlo!