MARY CATHERINE GILBERT

MANNING – Mary Catherine “Cathy” Gilbert, 61, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Springdale Healthcare Center in Camden. Born October 15, 1958, in Charlotte, NC, she was a daughter of Homer Gilbert and the late Sybil McCall Gilbert. She was a former Editor for The Manning Times and The Clarendon Citizen. She was a member of Manning United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her father of New Braunfels, Texas; two brothers, Nathan Gilbert (Rene) and Andrew Gilbert (Jane), both of Florida; and her dear friend, Patti Johnston (Harry) of Manning. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Phillip Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 3 to 4 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org