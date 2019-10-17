Swampcats get a big win

The Laurence Manning Academy Swampcats Junior Varsity and B Team knock off their upstate rival, the Hammond Skyhawks.

The B Team would need 3 overtime periods to get the win tonight. They were able to win 36-28.

The JV squad, who to this point in the season had a perfect record, left it all out on the field. The Skyhawks also entered this game perfect on the season but were no match for the mighty Swampcats. When the final horn sounded, the Swampcats were victorious by a final score of 28-14.