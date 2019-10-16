Tom needs a good home!

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 9:17 am

Tom is an 8.5 year old, grey and white, male, Domestic Shorthair cat. He is a bit of a shy cat that stays to himself, but he will come up to you to get attention at times. Tom is current on all of his age appropriate shots, has been neutered, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Aids. He is used to being an indoor cat. Tom is a very sweet cat that enjoys being petted. He gets along well with other cats, and is rather laid back. Tom is a larger cat, weighing around 15 pounds. Please stop by the shelter to see this handsome guy! The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm. They currently have a $50 adoption fee for their adult cats, $75 adoption fee for teenage cats, and $100 for kittens. You can get pre – approved to adopt him by submitting your adoption application online at www. ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com .

