Meet Ms. Howie Lane!

Howie Lane is a 1.5 year old, tan and white, female, Husky mix. She is current on all of her vaccinations, has been spayed, and tested negative for heartworms. Howie Lane came into the shelter as a feral puppy, but has come such a long way! Each day she is coming out of her shell more and more. Howie Lane loves to go on walks and will allow a couple of people to walk her. She is also starting to warm up to volunteers that visit her regularly and will even sit in their lap when they come in her kennel. Howie Lane is looking for a family that will continue to work with her. With some patience, and a lot of love, she would make a great addition to any family! She gets along with other dogs, and loves to play. If you are interested in adopting Howie Lane, you can get pre – approved to adopt her by submitting your adoption application online at www. ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com . Our adoption fee for dogs is $125.

