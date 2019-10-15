Sumter Opera House will present William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”

Last Updated: October 14, 2019 at 10:13 am

Photo Credit: Sumter Opera House

The Warehouse Theatre’s production of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” is coming soon to the Sumter Opera House! Explore Shakespeare’s classic tragedy in this performance by one of the leading Shakespeare touring groups in the Carolinas. The Warehouse Theatre brings the Bard’s words to life in a way which draws in students and adults to experience the classic theater that modern world borrows. Make sure to attend the performance on October 25th at 7:30 PM!

Ticket pricing: $20 for adults / $10 for students