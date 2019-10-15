CORA FREEMAN HODGE

Cora Freeman Hodge, 80, widow of Charles Elvin Hodge, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at MUSC Florence.

Born May 22, 1939, in Timmonsville, she was a daughter of the late Ambrose Freeman and the late Daisy Freeman. She was a retired customer service representative for Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store in Manning.

She is survived by her son, Jody L. Hodge (Nina) of Alcolu; a grandson, Seth Harmon (Jasmine) of Warner-Robbins, Georgia; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Allen Vaught officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery in Alcolu. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org