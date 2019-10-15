Grand Opening of the New HGTC Advanced Manufacturing Center

Photo Credit: Santee Electric Coop. Inc.

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release October 9, 2019

GEORGETOWN, South Carolina – Governor Henry McMaster, Dr. Marilyn Fore, Horry-Georgetown Technical College (“HGTC”) President, Greg Mitchell, HGTC Vice President and Provost of the Myrtle Beach and Georgetown campuses, and Tim Tilley, President and CEO of EnviroSep and Vice Chair of the HGTC Foundation convened a group of elected officials, business leaders, and community leaders for the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new HGTC Advanced Manufacturing Center in Georgetown. Santee Electric Cooperative (“SEC”) was recognized at the event for being a contributor to the facility which will benefit many of its industrial key accounts.

Additionally, SEC members will benefit from the proximity of this world-class training facility which is designed to be a pipeline to well-paying jobs involving welding, machine tool, mechatronics, and other sought-after manufacturing jobs. “Santee Electric Cooperative is pleased to be part of a collaborative effort with Horry-Georgetown Technical College and so many of our industrial key accounts such as 3V Sigma USA, Coastal Wire Company, EnviroSep, Peddinghaus Corporation, and many others. We are proud to join them in making an investment in our greatest asset, our people,” said Rob Ardis, SEC President and CEO.

Dr. Marilyn M. Fore, President of Horry-Georgetown Technical College, expressed her sincere appreciation and thanks to all that contributed to the Georgetown Center for Advanced Manufacturing project. “There are so many important people who have worked collectively to make this day possible. We want to pay tribute to our industry partners and donors including Santee Electric Cooperative. Your invaluable efforts brought this building to fruition. Your influence has given a voice for the greater Georgetown area not only today but also into the future. We want you to know how humbled we are by the overwhelming response from our partners at Santee Electric Cooperative and our generous community,” said President Fore.

The Santee Electric Cooperative Conference Room is capable of handling a host of business meetings and functions. The room comfortably seats 24 people and has full audio/visual capabilities. “Our conference room is a regional asset that will be used to encourage existing industry expansions, bring new companies to the area, and make a major difference in the lives of so many of our members,” said Jay Kirby, SEC Vice President of Public Affairs. “I look forward to seeing industrial prospects be amazed by the tremendous variety of manufacturing training offered. This facility will help win economic development projects because others will see it is a testament to the region’s commitment to producing a quality workforce,” said Ronald Carter, SEC Manager of Economic Development and Government Relations.

