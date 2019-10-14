ManningLive


Winners of the 4th Annual Duck Cup

by | October 14, 2019 10:26 am

We would like to congratulate the winners of the 4th annual Duck Cup.

  • Adult Team

1st place

Davis Williams
Chris Summers
Christopher “Moose” Summers

 2nd place 

Chandler Gray
Dean Williams
Bodie Yarborough

3rd place

Hunter Thompson

Gage Langston

Evan Ardis

  • 16 and under division

1st place
Graham Lee
Banks Welch
Cooper Taylor

2nd place
Lizzie Ardis
Carmela Jacobs
Preston Taylor

3rd place
Burns Bateman
Jacob Lessard

  • High Over All
    1st Chris Ferres
    2nd Chandler Gray
    3rd Davis Williams

Allen Boo Gray won a gun.

#CLARENDONPROUD

No comments yet.

The comments are closed.

;

© Copyright 2019 | Manning Live