Winners of the 4th Annual Duck Cup
by Samantha Lynn | October 14, 2019 10:26 am
We would like to congratulate the winners of the 4th annual Duck Cup.
- Adult Team
1st place
Davis Williams
Chris Summers
Christopher “Moose” Summers
2nd place
Chandler Gray
Dean Williams
Bodie Yarborough
3rd place
Hunter Thompson
Gage Langston
Evan Ardis
- 16 and under division
1st place
Graham Lee
Banks Welch
Cooper Taylor
2nd place
Lizzie Ardis
Carmela Jacobs
Preston Taylor
3rd place
Burns Bateman
Jacob Lessard
- High Over All
1st Chris Ferres
2nd Chandler Gray
3rd Davis Williams
Allen Boo Gray won a gun.
#CLARENDONPROUD
