Sumter Opera House Main Stage Series

Last Updated: October 14, 2019 at 10:05 am

Photo Credit: Sumter Opera House

Are you ready to get tickets to Sumter Opera House’s newest Main Stage Series shows? Supporting Members have been able to get tickets for two weeks, but general on sale starts tomorrow, so everyone else will be able to get them too! Go to SumterOperaHouse.com tomorrow at 10AM to get your tickets!

