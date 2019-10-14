*MISSING*

Please be on the look out for Aaron Eaton. He is a missing person. He is 6′, 260 lb., 31 year old white male with brown eyes,and bald head,. He was last seen at Randolph’s Landing on Saturday, October 12, 2019 driving a 2015 Silver Kia Sorento Tag # VT51110. He was wearing blue jeans, green shirt, and a green color camo hat. Any information, please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414. Please share.