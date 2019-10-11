Pete the Cat!
by Samantha Lynn | October 11, 2019 11:03 am
Photo Credit: Sumter Opera House
Pete the Cat is rocking out at the Sumter Opera House TONIGHT! Based on the children’s book series by Kimberly and James Dean, this live musical performance is sure to delight. Join them at 7PM for a performance the whole family can enjoy!
Buy tickets to the show here: bit.ly/Pete11
