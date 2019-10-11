Medivac Helicopter visits Clarendon Hall Kindergarten

CLARENDON HALL FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SUMMERTON, SC – Clarendon Hall’s Kindergarten Class is doing a thematic unit on Community Helpers. This week, they learned about pilots. The class discussed how pilots help fly passengers and cargo from one place to another in a shorter period of time. The class has read an informational book and watched two videos about pilots.

On Thursday, October 10 2019, Kindergarten Teacher Nancy Wilson was able to enlist a medivac helicopter team to visit Clarendon Hall. After performing a flyover and landing on campus, they took time for Q&A session with the students. Flight Nurse Pam Fields, Flight Paramedic Tim Kirven, and Pilot Joe Reid from Med-Trans explained to the students how medivac pilots, paramedics, and nurses help in the community. Their job is to take sick or hurt people to a hospital as quickly as possible. The helicopter, Aircare, is able to avoid road traffic, which is the difference between life and death for some patients.

The students were excited to see the helicopter flying, landing, and taking off. Along with the K- 5 class, Mr. Kirven allowed four other classes to sit inside the helicopter and take pictures. Clarendon Hall appreciates our brave community helpers and their willingness to share information with us.

Aircare Crew Members from Med-Trans Flight Nurse Pam Fields, Flight Paramedic Tim Kirven, and Pilot Joe Reid explain to students their role and how they serve the community.

