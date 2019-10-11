JULIA FRANCES DAVIS SHORTER

Last Updated: October 11, 2019 at 6:59 pm

MANNING – Julia Frances Davis Shorter, 87, widow of Raymond Eugene Shorter, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at her home.

Born January 15, 1932, in Bishopville, she was a daughter of the late Claude James Davis and the late Emily Irene Kennington Davis. She was a member of the Eastern Star, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and Manning First Baptist Church and the Homemaker’s Sunday School Class. She is survived by two sons, Michael E. Shorter (Lydia) and Tony R. Shorter, both of Manning; a daughter, Peggy Shorter McConnell of Manning; five grandchildren, Jason Shorter (Lauren) of Wadmalaw Island, Kayla Ray Berger (Seth) of Summerville, Kristin Crisanti (Steve) of Manning, Richard Hue McConnell (Sara) of Andrews and Raymond James McConnell (Brea) of Alcolu; a granddaughter-in-law, Caroline Shorter of Manning; and nine great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Shorter.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Clarendon Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Phillip Reynolds and the Rev. David Richardson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service and other times at the residence, 7154 Old Georgetown Road, Manning.

Memorials may be made to Manning First Baptist Church, 49 W. Boyce Street, Manning, SC 29102. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org