Smoke Notice
by Jake McElveen | October 10, 2019 2:50 pm
Last Updated: October 10, 2019 at 2:52 pm
The smoke seen throughout the city of Manning is a controlled burn on farmland. There is no danger to any lives or structures.
by Jake McElveen | October 10, 2019 2:50 pm
Last Updated: October 10, 2019 at 2:52 pm
The smoke seen throughout the city of Manning is a controlled burn on farmland. There is no danger to any lives or structures.
© Copyright 2019 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.